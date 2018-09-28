× Arkansas Senators Speak On Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — After President Donald Trump called for an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations again Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton released a statement.

“The allegations against Judge Kavanaugh are serious and certainly merited additional investigation from the moment they were raised,” Boozman said.

“I appreciate Chairman Grassley’s efforts to immediately investigate them as soon as he was made aware, as well as his leadership in conducting a fair hearing. I found the testimony to be helpful to our review of these accusations. The additional short delay is one more good faith effort to help those with legitimate concerns feel more comfortable that due diligence has been exhausted before casting their votes.

Boozman continued with concerns about the hearing, ” Having said that, it is hard to quantify just how much the well has been poisoned by the behavior of some senators throughout this process. Their shameless attempts to delay the vote indefinitely by withholding information until the final hours will no doubt create lasting damage to the institution.”

“Throughout this process, I have noted that his exceptional record on the bench and the high level of respect his peers hold for him make Judge Kavanaugh a well-qualified nominee. I continue to hold that view.”

Sen. Tom Cotton addressed the hearing on Twitter saying, “If FBI investigation is limited to “current credible allegations” against Kavanaugh, then it should be over now, because there are no credible allegations against him.”

He added, “And only a fool would think this will change Senate Democrats’ shameful treatment of Kavanaugh. Mark my words.”

Both the senators joined the successful Republican effort to block President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.