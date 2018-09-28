Girl Raises Money For Charities With Lemonade Stand During Bikes, Blues & BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Where highway 74 and 295 intersect in Wesley, you'll find a lemonade stand run by a girl who is only 8-years-old.

This is Cabela Wilson's 5th year to have the stand during the Bikes, Blues, & BBQ motorcycle rally.

“I thought it would be a fun experience. The thought of helping people and just getting to come out here and have fun,” she said.

She was just 3-years-old when she started Bela's Lemonade Stand.

“It's just looking forward to it every year of them coming back, it's just so fun,” she said.

Amanda Moore is one of the bikers Bela looks forward to seeing every year.

“When we come around the corner Bella can hear us, and when we hit the stop sign, and she comes out from behind the lemonade stand, and she starts waving; that's the best part of the trip to me, not just the ride but to come over and visit,” Moore said.

Moore and the friends she comes with are from Redfield, Arkansas.

They come to Bela's stand at least once during the rally every year.

“You know a third grader at this age to know that giving is more important than receiving, that's the greatest gift," Moore said. "She's just a very special little girl. She has a very big heart."

Bela's grandma Joyce Neal said the first year Bela put some of the money in her college fund and gave the rest to her church.

The next year she gave it all away, and every year after she has chosen a different charity.

“Words don't even describe it, you know my heart just bursts for her you know. She has got such a soft heart and generous, and you don't ever expect anything else from your grandkids you know, and it's just very special,” Neal said.

This year Bela is donating the money to the Arkansas Children`s Hospital, St. Jude's Children’s Hospital and the Shelby Rae Dotson Scholarship Fund.

In 2017 they were able to raise more than $1,600 for charities during the rally, and this year they are hoping to raise even more.

If you can't make it to Wesley this weekend to have some of her lemonade, you can donate to her Go Fund Me.