GoFundMe Campaigns To Support Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Raise More Than $700K

GoFundMe campaigns to support Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her, have raised more than $700,000.

ABC News is reporting that at least two GoFundMe pages were set up earlier this month, reaching more than $700,000 in total. There also appears to be several other campaigns related to her.

“We are working directly with all campaign organizers and guarantee the funds raised will be transferred directly to the Ford family,” Katherine Cichy, a spokeswoman for GoFundMe, told ABC News.

The Senate could be forced to delay a vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation after Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake called for up to a one-week delay so that the FBI can investigate sexual assault allegations facing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

The Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 on party lines Friday afternoon to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate floor.

But the vote came after a chaotic scene in which Flake — who announced his support for Kavanaugh earlier Friday and then appeared to have a change of heart — and other senators were involved in an hour-long, behind-the-scenes negotiation about how to proceed.

Ford, a California professor, testified earlier this week that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were both teenagers in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh later offered a vociferous and emotional defense, alternately shouting and tearing up on national television.