Injured Goose Released Back Into Pond In Muldrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, OK (KFSM) -- It was a happy ending in Muldrow after a badly injured goose, found wrapped in fishing wire, was returned to her pond on Friday (Sep. 28)

The Muldrow Police Department and Sequoyah County Wildlife rescued the goose about two weeks ago.

A fishing wire was wrapped around her leg which had cut into her skin and made it hard for her to swim.

Police caught the goose and took her to a wildlife rehabilitation vet in Sallisaw. She was able to heal, and on Friday wildlife officers gave her a ride back to the pond where she had nested before.

"She was a lot feistier than before when I picked her up, and she was running around and biting people, so that was good and we were able to release her here where she came from," Sequoyah County Wildlife Officer Jeremy Bersche told 5NEWS.

Minutes after the goose was released another goose saw what was happening and swam out to greet her.