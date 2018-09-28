× Low Clouds Continue For Some

Low cloud cover continues across portions of our area running from around Siloam Springs down towards Fort Smith. Some clearing is expected for the afternoon; however, more clouds will push back in late this evening from the north as a weak front nears the area.

Looking ahead… warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend with temperatures climbing into the low 80s and lows back into the 60s.

A shower driven by daytime heating associated with the increase in humidity is possible but the number of showers should remain small.

-Garrett