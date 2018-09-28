× Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping Woman At Springdale Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Springdale police have arrested a man after a woman claims he raped her at Murphy Park in Springdale at 1:36 a.m.

A Springdale officer was called out to a Kum and Go on Thompson and Maple where a female stated a black male with red short twisted hair raped her.

She claims she was in the women’s restroom when she saw 20-year-old Andrew Palmer masturbating. She said Palmer knocked her to the ground and raped her.

She then says Palmer took her phone when she was trying to call the police, and that he kept her phone.

While searching the area officers were able to locate Palmer who told officers that nothing happened and that he had just got there.

Palmer was then placed under arrest, and transported to the Springdale Police Department.

Palmer is being charged with rape, kidnapping, 3rd-degree battery, theft of property, and interference with emergency communications.