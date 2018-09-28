Metabolic Research Center: Eating Healthy In Social Settings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daren joins Metabolic Research Center to discuss ways to continue enjoying tailgating, camping, and parties while staying on the weight loss path. Here are a few tips: don't go to the event hungry, focus on the friends and activities and not the food, or bring your own dish! You can still enjoy life's events and have fun while eating healthy. Metabolic makes it easy with weight loss friendly recipes and tips.

