Riot At Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center, Multiple Injuries

MANSFIELD (KFSM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a riot Friday (Sep. 28) night at the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation began unfolding shortly after 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office told 5NEWS.

Officers say the riot is now under control, but multiple injuries were reported including various workers at the facility.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that no one escaped during the riot.

What caused the riot has not yet been released, or the severity of the injuries.

Check back for updates to this developing story as police release more information.