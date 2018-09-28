× Son Of Congressman Womack Arrested On 11 Counts, Including Drugs, Firearms Charges

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R.-Ark., was arrested Wednesday on 11 charges, including several related to drugs and firearms.

James Phillip Womack, 31, is being held in the Benton County Detention Center. No bond has been set.

The younger Womack faces charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver; possession of firearms by certain persons; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV and V; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, schedule VI; felony parole violation, unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime and misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations.

Phillip Womack has a history of arrests dating back to 2007, according to court documents. His most recent was a probation revocation in 2016.

Phillip Womack is expected to appear in court on the most recent charges on Nov. 5.