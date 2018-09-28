× Womack’s Son Arrested On Drugs, Firearms Charges

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R.-Ark., was arrested Thursday (Sept. 27) on 11 charges, including several related to drugs and firearms.

James Phillip Womack, 31, is being held in the Benton County Detention Center. No bond has been set.

The younger Womack faces charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver; possession of firearms by certain persons; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV and V; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, schedule VI; felony parole violation, unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime and misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations.

Phillip Womack has a history of arrests dating back to 2007, according to court documents. His most recent was a probation revocation in 2016.

“Like so many families across this nation, our family has been dealing with a loved one’s addiction. The most recent arrest of our son adds to that pain,” Steve Womack said Friday (Sept. 28).

“We love him unconditionally; however, as an adult, he is accountable for the choices he’s made. We honor and respect the criminal justice system that will decide his fate.”

Womack added there is “nothing more devastating than to see a loved one struggled with addiction. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever faced, and I know we are not alone. Addiction is eating away at the soul of our country.”

Steve Womack also asked that people keep his family in their prayers.

Phillip Womack is expected to appear in court on the most recent charges on Nov. 5.