UA Police Arrest Man Linked To Scooter Thefts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas say a Fayetteville man admitted to stealing three scooters after being confronted with surveillance footage of the thefts.

Tyler Brady, 32, was arrested Sept. 18 in connection with three counts of theft of property — a Class xxx felony.

Brady also faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing instruments of crime.

UA police took three reports of scooter thefts earlier this month, two from lot 64 and one from lot 73.

Police looked at the surveillance footage from the scene and thought it matched Brady, who was being held at the Washington County jail in connection with possessing instruments of crime and messing with scooters.

Police showed Brady the footage and he admitted to being the person captured in the video taking the scooters, according to an arrest report.

Brady was being held Friday (Sept. 28) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,410 bond.

He has a hearing set for Oct. 26 in Washington County Circuit Court.