× Utah Hospital Executive Named New CEO Of Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville has a new CEO as of Thursday, Denten Park, marketing CEO for Northwest Health announced.

Steve Badger, MBA, FACHE, has been named the new CEO for the Bentonville hospital as of Thursday (Sept. 27), Park said.

Badger most recently served as senior operations officer for Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. Before that, he was administrator of Orem Community Hospital in Orem, Utah.

“Steve has a proven record for working closely with all stakeholders to improve customer experiences, physician relations and service lines.” Park said. “He has significant experience in driving quality results and growth for numerous services, including cardiac care, trauma and neurosurgery, all of which are growing service lines for Northwest Health.

“We welcome him to our outstanding team as we seek to continue to grow Northwest Health to exceed our community’s expectations,” Park said.

Badger holds a bachelor of science degree and a bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University, as well as an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He and his wife Cherice will move to Northwest Arkansas with his two youngest children, Austin and Ashlyn, who he said “have been impressed by the natural beauty of the area and the kindness of the people we have met.”

“I am excited to join the efforts to enhance the services offered to our community, and to continue to strengthen and grow important service-lines on the Bentonville campus,” Badger said.