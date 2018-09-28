Football Friday Night Preview & Scoreboard

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD

Game of the week - Greenland at Mansfield

With first place in the 3A-1 on the line, @5NEWSAndrew is in Mansfield where the 4-0 Tigers host 3-1 Greenland.

Rogers Heritage at Har-Ber

After a big loss against Bentonville, Har-Ber returns home in hopes to get their first conference win of the season. @5NEWSClara explains what it will take to battle through injury and take down winless Heritage.

Springdale at Bentonville West

Bentonville West plays host to Springdale as both look to remain perfect in 7A West play.