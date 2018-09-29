× 19-Year-Old Arrested For Sexually Assaulting A Woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man is in custody after breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her, and injuring two police officers during the arrest.

Fayetteville police responded to 1005 Royal Oaks Parkway for a burglary call Friday (Sept. 28) at 8:37 p.m.

The victim told police a nude man forced his way into her apartment through the balcony door, chased her to her bedroom and on to her bed.

The police report states that the man groped her several times, and grabbed the victim’s dog by the neck and threw it off the bed.

Officers identified the suspect as Stephen Ramsay, 19, with an address listed in Fordyce, Arkansas, and said he resisted arrest. One officer was head butted in the face by Ramsay, another officer injured his left knee as a result of Ramsay’s actions, according to the police report.

Ramsay was arrested for:

Residential burglary

Two Counts of Battery, Second Degree

Two Counts of Sexual Assault, Second Degree

Assault, Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Public Sexual Indecency

Disorderly Conduct

Cruelty to Animals

Obstructing Governmental Operations

Loitering

Ramsay is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $7,500 bond.