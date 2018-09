× 2 Police Officers Have Been Killed In Shootout In Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (CNN) — Two police officers were killed in a shootout early Saturday (Sept. 29) in Brookhaven, Mississippi, a state official said.

The officers, identified as James White and Zack Mock, were responding to a call about shots fired, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said.

The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital in Jackson, Strain said. That’s about 55 miles north of Brookhaven, a small city off Interstate 55 in Lincoln County.

“Let us all pray just now for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes,” Gov. Phil Bryant said Saturday┬ávia Twitter. “May the Good Lord hold them in his everlasting arms.”