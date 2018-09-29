Cloudy AM’s With Sunny, Warm PM’s Continue

The weather pattern is holding steady the next several days. At least through Monday, expect some morning clouds with more sunshine in the afternoons. Temperatures will warm in the upper 70s and low 80s each day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday Morning: 60s with partly - mostly cloudy skies

Sunday Afternoon: 70/80s with mostly sunny skies.

10% chance of a stray shower, especially south of the mountains.

Sunday's Highs:

As more high pressure kicks in and southerly winds hold steady, our humidity is expected to increase this week. Still a lot of sunshine is forecasted, but it will feel more like summer than fall across Arkansas and Oklahoma.

-Matt