Missed Chances Cost Hogs Shot At Upset

ARLINGTON, TX (KFSM) - Arkansas had chances to pull the upset of Texas A&M but missed chances and untimely penalties allowed the Aggies to escaped.

The Razorbacks were unable to capitalize off a pair of interceptions and a pair of missed Texas A&M field goals as Arkansas fell 24-17 at AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic.

Arkansas had a chance to make things interesting in the closing minutes as a Ty Storey touchdown pass closed the gap to 24-17 with 3:16 remaining but Storey was picked off with 1:11 left to seal the game for Texas A&M.

Just like the past two weeks, the Arkansas special teams put the Razorbacks behind the eight-ball as Texas A&M took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score to give the Aggies the lead just 14 seconds into the game.

Arkansas trailed 14-0 after just the first two possessions of the game but the Aggies offense could not take advantage of several drives that entered Razorback territory.

The Razorbacks offense finally got going to close the first half as they mounted a seven play, 75 yard drive that was capped by a one yard Cole Kelley touchdown run.

Arkansas then had multiple possessions in the second half to potentially tie the game but none resulted in points.

Ty Storey finished the game 14-of-26 with 193 yards and the 29 yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods with the one interception. Protection was again an issue for the Razorbacks' offensive line as they allowed five sacks and saw Arkansas rush for just 55 yards.

Texas A&M rolled up 377 yards, including 201 passing from Kellen Mond but the Aggies were just 2-of-10 on third down.