Track Palin Again Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges
WASILLA, Alaska (CBS) — Track Palin has been arrested on new domestic-violence charges, Alaska State Troopers said, in a case similar to one in which he was charged nearly two years ago.
Palin, an Army veteran and the 29-year-old son of former Gov. Sarah Palin, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic-violence assault, interfering with the report of a domestic-violence crime, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct according to an online dispatch.
Troopers responded at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 28) to a West Angela Drive home in Wasilla for a report of a disturbance, according to an online dispatch.
“Investigation revealed [Track Palin] assaulted an acquaintance at his residence,” troopers wrote. “When the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone. While being placed under arrest, Palin physically resisted troopers.”
Palin was also arrested for domestic-violence assault after a similar incident in January 2016, as a result of an altercation with his girlfriend at the time. A 2017 assault case in which troopers say he struck his father is being heard in Alaska’s Veterans Court.
Track was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, where he was held without bail.