WATCH: Cloudy Start To The Weekend

Foggy and cloudy skies are draped across parts of the area this morning, and will continue to clear up. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day, with more sunshine likely by the afternoon. We’ll heat up to near normal temperatures today, with tomorrow feeling even warmer.

Patchy fog and mist are throughout parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this morning. Conditions will increase by mid-morning.

Afternoon high temperatures will sit near normal, ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s.

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair: Mild temperatures are expected throughout the day in Fort Smith with sun increasing by the afternoon.

Bikes, Blues, and BBQ: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in Fayetteville, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Futurecast 1PM - The clouds will begin to break by midday. Blue sky and clouds for most of Northwest Arkansas today, with sun peaking through the clouds in the River Valley by this afternoon.

-Sabrina