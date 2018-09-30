5 Children Still Hospitalized After School Bus Flips On Texas Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMPASAS, Texas (CBS) -- More than two dozen children from Norman, Oklahoma, were rushed to the hospital this weekend after the driver lost control and the bus flipped over.

As of Sunday (Sept. 30) five of those children along with two staff members remain in a Texas area hospital.

"We will forever be grateful for the Lampasas community," said Alesha Leemaster with Norman Public Schools.

When tragedy hit for dozens of kids far from home, a community stepped in to help.

"They [the community] really rallied around our kids and our teachers," said Leemaster.

A field trip to Seaworld was cut short for the 5th grade class at Cleveland Elementary when the driver of the school bus carrying the girls lost control. The bus rolled injuring all on board. A second bus carrying the boys was diverted to a nearby middle school.

"The Lampasas Independent School District, the superintendent himself came to the school, opened the door," said Leemaster.

"[We] Got a call from the sheriff shortly after, they requested a place for a group of boy students to come. Our community has come together and provided food for the kids," said Chane Rascoe with Lampasas Independent School District.

Leemaster said, "they had blankets and pillows and food and they brought stuffed animals to comfort the kids."

The bus load of boys returned to Norman early Sunday (Sept. 30). Most of the girl students who were injured were treated and released to their parents.

"The Norman Public School family and the Cleveland Cubs, that family, they're really close-knit and we're all just sticking together during this time providing as much support as we can to one another," said Lemaster.

On Sunday, the district opened Cleveland Elementary to parents as they returned home, to pick up their kid's belongings.