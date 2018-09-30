An Indian Summer Is On The Way

Get ready for an Indian Summer this week!

Q: What is an Indian Summer?

A: A period of time with above-average temperatures and dry weather in fall or spring.

For the first week of October, we should have 70s for highs (Low 70s in NWA and Upper 70s in the River Valley). However, we may be in the mid-to-upper 80s. as high pressure builds into the region.

The polar jet stream will be lifting towards the north, separating the cold air from the warm air. We have a 40+ degree difference between AR/OK and our fellow Americans in the northern Plains. High pressure will induce southerly winds over the Ozarks, further increasing the humidity as well.

Rain chances look fairly low. There is only about a 10-20% of a stray shower bubbling up in the afternoon. Otherwise calm weather will be here through next weekend.

-Matt