Another Year Of Bikes, Blues & BBQ Wraps Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Another year of the Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally in Fayetteville is now officially over.

Many bikers who came from out-of-town to enjoy the rally are now headed home after a spending four days in Northwest Arkansas.

Over the past 19 years the Bikes, Blues & BBQ charity has raised more than $2 million for local underprivileged families.

Hundreds of thousands of participants show up to the event every year along with vendors who travel hundreds of miles to be a part of the event.

Elijah Nadar from America's Bikers in Daytona Beach tells 5NEWS, "it's a blessed show for us, were pretty blessed with the location, the people, and the area. The whole setup I'd say is pretty lucrative to us. It's enjoyable with everything around."

Planning for next year's event is already underway.

The 2019 rally is scheduled for September 25th through the 28th.