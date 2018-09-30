× Inmate Found Dead At Ouachita River Correctional Unit

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KFSM) — Staff at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern found an unresponsive inmate Saturday (Sept. 29) evening.

Prison officials said Antonio Rauls was found in his assigned cell at 6:05 p.m., and was taken to the infirmary, where he was treated by the medical staff. He was pronounced at 6:26 p.m.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) was notified and responded to the unit.

Rauls’ death is under investigation by ASP. The Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) will conduct an internal investigation.

The ADC’s inmate report shows Rauls, 36, was sentenced in September 2007 for felony drug possession; he had half-dozen disciplinary violations while incarcerated. He was scheduled for release in 2023.