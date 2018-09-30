Neighbors React After Woman Is Sexually Assaulted In Her Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Residents at Hill Place Apartments said they're concerned after a woman was sexually assaulted inside her apartment Friday (Sept. 28) night. People who live nearby said they witnessed part of the incident.

"We heard screaming. We were like, 'call the cops now.' We were really shocked to see it on this grounds, we have never seen that here before," said Gabriel Edwards who lives in the complex that's located on Royal Oaks Parkway.

That was the moment Edwards realized a woman in the apartment complex was being assaulted by a man.

Fayetteville police later identified him as Stephen Ramsay, 19.

Edwards said he saw Ramsay before the incident.

"He starts yelling stuff just incoherent. [I'm] pretty sure I saw him punch a car over there and then run into a metal pole," said Edwards. "And then he starts running around on that lawn over there and he comes toward this building and that's when we decided we are going to lock the doors make sure we are all safe."

It was later that Ramsay appeared on the woman's balcony where police said he chased her to her bedroom and onto her bed.

That's where the victim told police Ramsay had sexually assaulted her.

Residents living at Hill Place say they will now take extra precautions.

During the incident, neighbors were able to hold Ramsay until officers arrived.

While being detained, police say Ramsay injured two officers.

He was arrested on nearly a dozen charges, including sexual assault and residential burglary.

Ramsay was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was booked and later released after posting a $7,500 bond.