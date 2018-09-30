× October Outlook: Warmer Than Normal

The Climate Prediction Center has released their outlook for October. Based on global teleconnection trends and long-range weather models, much of the South and East have a good chance of being warmer than normal. This will be heavily influenced by a strong high pressure system that will keep the first 10 days of October much above average in the Southeast.

Rainfall predictions are a trickier bet. The swatch of rain from Arizona to Michigan is largely thanks to the polar jet parking over this area. That means storm systems will generally track through this area. Arkansas and Oklahoma are under the “slightly” wetter than normal category, but this extra rain may not come until the second half of the month once some strong cold fronts should reach the Ozarks.

**Data from the Climate Prediction Center, NWS, NOAA**

