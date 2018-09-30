× WATCH: Cloudy Mornings, Sunny Afternoons

The weather trend the next few days will have cloudy mornings with more sunshine in the afternoon. A stray shower is also possible, but not likely. We gradually warm up to above normal temperatures for the first week of October. More fall-like weather emerges towards next weekend.

Afternoon highs will feel slightly warmer than yesterday. Overall temperatures are about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

With high pressure to our east, moisture and warmer temperatures are pushed towards us from the south. Humidity and dewpoints increase over the next few days.

Futurecast 10AM - Most folks will have cloud cover, with more sunshine in Northwest Arkansas. Sunlight will be peaking through breaks in the clouds.

Futurecast 4PM - A stray afternoon shower is possible, but the chance is low and not everyone will see the rain. Skies clear up throughout the day with more sun than clouds by the evening.

-Sabrina