Centerton Police Searching For Pawn Shop Robbers Who Made Off With Guns

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing several items from Castle Rental and Pawn on E Centerton Blvd in Centerton.

The video shows the two masked suspects enter the store on Monday (Oct. 1) and smashing the glass on what appears to be a gun display, and then stealing another gun from behind the counter.

The robbery was captured on a nest camera inside the store. The Centerton Police Department posted the video to Facebook.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Centerton Police Department at 479-795-4431.