Changes In Oklahoma’s Liquor Laws Take Effect Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma liquor stores are selling cold beer, and grocery stores and gas stations are now selling wine and strong beer.

A voter-approved overhaul of liquor laws took effect Monday.

Prior to the change, liquor stores couldn’t refrigerate beverages and grocery and convenience stores could not sell wine and could only sell cold beer if it was 3.2 percent alcohol by volume. That meant popular craft beers that often have a higher alcohol content had to be bought hot and cooled later.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the overhaul in 2016 via a constitutional amendment. The new laws bring conservative Oklahoma in line with most other states when it comes to alcohol.