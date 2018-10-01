Final Number Of Arrest, Citations, And Vehicle Accidents From The 19th Bikes, Blues & BBQ Rally Released

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The final number of arrest, citations, and vehicle accidents from the 19th Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally have been released from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The rally kicked off Wednesday, September 26th and concluded early Sunday (Sep. 30) morning.

A total of twenty-four arrests were made in the Dickson Street event area, according to Fayetteville police, 17 for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct, 3 for Driving While Intoxicated, 2 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 for warrants.

Police say there were twenty-eight traffic citations, 17 for Violation of the City Noise Ordinance (Engine Revving), 1 for Careless Driving, 1 for Reckless Driving, 1 for Failure to Pay Registration, 1 for No Driver’s License, 2 for No Insurance, 1 for No Motorcycle Endorsement, 1 for Prohibited Parking, 2 for Minor in Possession of Alchohol, and 1 for Fraudulent Use of an ID.

Fayetteville police took seventeen accident reports involving motorcycles within the city limits of Fayetteville during the event, the department said, with none being fatal accidents.

Two motorcycles were reported stolen during the event, and both were recovered, police say.