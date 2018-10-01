First Look: 60 Stores To Be Closed For Thanksgiving Day

KFSM — You’ve probably noticed the holiday displays creeping into your favorite local stores, but retailers are already planning their employee work schedules for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
60 stores are already are planning on being closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018, according to BestBlackFriday.com, and they expect to list to grow to over 100 stores in coming weeks.
The issue of stores being open and making their employees work on the Thanksgiving holiday has generated controversy in recent years
The list of closed national and well-known regional stores so far:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (the majority of stores)
Fleet Farm
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Stores
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Music & Arts
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
P.C. Richard & Son
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
REI
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine actually have laws preventing stores from being open on Thanksgiving Day.