First Look: 60 Stores To Be Closed For Thanksgiving Day

KFSM — You’ve probably noticed the holiday displays creeping into your favorite local stores, but retailers are already planning their employee work schedules for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

60 stores are already are planning on being closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018, according to BestBlackFriday.com, and they expect to list to grow to over 100 stores in coming weeks.

The issue of stores being open and making their employees work on the Thanksgiving holiday has generated controversy in recent years

The list of closed national and well-known regional stores so far:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (the majority of stores)

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine actually have laws preventing stores from being open on Thanksgiving Day.