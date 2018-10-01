× Four Star WR Trey Knox Commits To Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In a decision that was expected to come, four-star wide receiver Trey Knox committed to Arkansas on Monday afternoon as he released a video on Twitter with his choice.

Knox, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver from Murfreesboro, Tenn., had 18 total offers as he chose the Razorbacks over the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, and others.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Knox is listed as the No. 29 receiver in the country and the No. 191 recruit in the 2019 class.

According to 247Sports, Arkansas has 20 commits for next year’s signing class with four being receivers. Treylon Burks, a receiver from Warren, is the highest rated recruit among the class other than Knox.