× Full Interview: Morris Recaps Tough Loss, Previews Top Ranked Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas fell short of an upset bid against Texas A&M but now they must get set for an even bigger challenge.

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris held his weekly press conference to recap the loss to the Aggies and also looked ahead to this week’s tilt against No. 1 Alabama.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video