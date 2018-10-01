Harps Food Stores Sued Over 2015 Murder Of Baxter County Couple

WASHINGTON COUNTY (TB&P) — The estate of a husband and wife who were murdered in November 2015 has filed a negligence lawsuit against Harps Food Stores, the Springdale-based company that sold the firearm used in the double homicide.

The complaint was filed Friday (Sept. 28) in Washington County Circuit Court, seeking unspecified damages following the slaying of 75-year-old Donald and 71-year-old LaDonna Rice.

They were killed at their home a few miles west of Mountain Home in Baxter County by Nicholas Ian Roos. According to the lawsuit, Roos went to Harps Store No. 135 at 924 E. Highway 62 in Mountain Home with Talmadge Beigh Pendergrass on Nov. 6, 2015. Roos told Pendergrass he could not legally purchase a 9mm handgun for another couple of months because of a previous confinement earlier that year at a mental institution.

