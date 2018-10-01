Judge Denies Parent’s Request For Teen To Play On Junior Varsity Team

ST. LOUIS, MO (FOX2) — U.S. District Judge John Ross denied a request by a parent in the Ladue School District for a Temporary Restraining Order that would allow their child to play soccer on the high school Junior Varsity team.

The case– Jane Doe v Ladue Horton Watkins High School– was filed last month and sought to compel the federal court to intervene in the roster of the high school JV soccer team. The parent sued when their son, a junior, was cut from the varsity team. He was also denied a roster spot on the JV team because the coach has a policy of playing freshmen and sophomores.

In denying the motion for the temporary restraining order Judge Ross decided it was too late in the season to allow the boy onto the team. The practice time needed to get ready to play would not be sufficient. He also ruled the court should not undermine the school’s policy of playing underclassmen. He wrote in his opinion that, “The Court finds that involving itself in Doe’s case would be contrary to the public interest” and “involving a federal court in a soccer program’s coaching decisions as to an individual student-athlete will rarely advance either interest.”

Of the parent’s efforts, Judge Ross said: “Doe’s mother and stepfather’s advocacy on behalf of their son is admirable”. The 11-page denial was released by the court this afternoon. Fox 2 has attempted to get a comment from all parties involved.