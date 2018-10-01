× NWA Population Growth About 70 Percent In-Migration, Economist Says

Northwest Arkansas’ population has grown about 12,000 new residents annually, or about 1,000 monthly, since 2014, and one economist contributes 70 percent of that growth to new residents moving into the area.

Mervin Jebaraj said about 40 percent of the 70 percent moving to Northwest Arkansas are coming from other areas of the state. Others are coming from the surrounding states, while a few are coming from the east and west coasts, spurred by jobs at Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt.

“That’s net in-migration, people moving to Northwest Arkansas from other parts of the state, from other parts of the country, and from other countries as well,” he said.

