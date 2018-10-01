× Rogers Homicide Suspect Held Without Bond

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man is being held without bond after being arrested last week for capital murder.

Don Paul Yates, 53, was arrested Friday (Sept. 28) in connection with the homicide of Patrick Quinley. Yates faces one charge of capital murder, a Class Y felony.

Judge Robin Green on Monday (Oct. 1) ordered Yates be held without bond.

Rogers police were called about 1:01 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 25) to check on Quinley after he hadn’t shown up for work since Sept. 21.

Officers found his body inside the living room of his home on 53 Alton Circle. They noted there was blood around Quinley’s body and blood spatter on the walls.

Police said Quinley’s full autopsy results aren’t available, but noted that a medical examiner with the state Crime Lab determined Quinley, 58, died from blunt force trauma to his head, according to the affidavit.

Police believe Yates and Quinley had recently been in a relationship.

Police tracked Yates to Fulton County, where he was arrested. Yates’ brother, Ralph, said they left Salem with a Budget rental truck in order pickup a truck, according to the affidavit.

Ralph Yates said his brother kept asking to check the news in a town that started with an “R,” and at point point said “they found the body,” according to the affidavit.

Police found Quinley’s pickup behind Ralph Yates’ house, along some bloody clothing. Quinley’s wallet and iPhone were recovered as well.

Don Yates has a hearing set for Nov. 5 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.