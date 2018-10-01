× Sheep Dog Team Home From Hurricane Florence Relief, Needs Volunteers To Return Thursday

ROGERS (KFSM) — The 45 disaster recovery team members from Sheep Dog Impact Assistance returned home recently after helping or rescuing more than 2,900 people after Hurricane Florence.

The Sheep Dog members did much of their work in the Wilmington, N.C., area. A news release from the nonprofit organization said team members rescued or assisted 2,919 people, removed 178 fallen trees, cleared trees and debris from 150 properties, mucked out three homes and covered 15 roofs in the wake of the hurricane, which made landfall on Sept. 14 and spent days dumping rain along the Carolinas and the East Coast. The group also distributed 169 cases of water and 2,331 meals cooked by Operation BBQ Relief.

The group is planning to send a second team to the Wilmington area Oct. 4-7 and is asking for volunteers. The group is also hoping the donations to help those affected by Florence continue to flow.

“At this time, we are asking for the public’s continued support through financial donations and gift cards for fuel, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s for this extensive mission,” the group said in the news release.

Donations can be made at www.SheepDogIA.org/get-involved/donate, or gift cards can be mailed or dropped off at the SDIA National Office at the Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2301, Rogers, Ark., 72756.

For more information on Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, click here or email them at info@sheepdogia.org.