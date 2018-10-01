Southerly Winds Kicking In This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure to our east will help increase southerly winds, bringing more heat and humidity to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Expect partly cloudy skies and much more humidity to set in for the first week of October.

The muggiest days of the week will most likely be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Little relief is expected until next week.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the 80s with heat index values over 90 degrees for many of us.

Overall this week will be dry. We can't rule out a stray shower or two bubbling up in the heat of the afternoon, similar to a summer-like pattern. Chances will stay low at 10-20%.

-Matt