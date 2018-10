× Tonight: Last Sunset In The 7PM Hour

The days are getting shorter in Arkansas and Oklahoma. We are losing over two minutes of daylight every day. The sunset on Monday, October 1st will be at 7PM. For the rest of the year, the sun will set before 7PM.

For the entire month of October, we will lose 1 hour, 5 minutes, 4 seconds of light.

*Data based on KFYV – Fayetteville Drake Field. Exact daylight changes in your neighborhood may differ by a minute or two.*

-Matt