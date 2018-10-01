Topless Serena Williams Sings In Instagram Video To Promote Breast Cancer Self-Exams

(CNN) — Serena Williams is going viral in a video she made topless and singing as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The tennis star appears in a video singing a cover of “I Touch Myself” by The Divinyls in an Instagram video where she appears topless but covering herself with her hands.

“I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly,” Williams said in the caption of the video on Instagram.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” Williams said.

The song is also significant because Christina Amphlett, lead singer of The Divinyls, died in 2013 at age 53 of breast cancer and complications from multiple sclerosis.

“The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first,” Williams said on Instagram.

The full video can be found here.