Van Buren Man In Critical Condition After Being Shocked In OKC Bricktown Canal On Honeymoon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — Oklahoma City police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after being electrocuted in the Bricktown Canal on Sunday (Sep. 30) night.

Officials say that 23-year-old Wesley Seely is the man that died after falling into the canal.

Friends and family have confirmed to 5NEWS that Brandon Gann of Van Buren is the other man that was shocked. He is in critical condition at the OU Medical Center.

Seely was leaning against a light pole along the canal officials say. It’s reported that the pole then toppled over, sending Seely into the water.

Investigators say Seely then tried grabbing onto the pole to help pull himself out of the water, touching live wires in the process and electrocuting himself.

Reports say Gann jumped into the water to help Seely and was also shocked. Friends and family have told 5NEWS that Gann was in Oklahoma City on his honeymoon and that he got married over the weekend.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, both men were in cardiac arrest, according to KFOR out of Oklahoma City.

According to KFOR the light poles Wesley was leaning on are 20-years-old and were put in place when the canal was first constructed, and crews are now inspecting them to make sure they are secure.

One of Gann’s friends has told 5NEWS that he has a 9-year-old son.

A support fund has been set up for Brandon Gann on GoFundMe.