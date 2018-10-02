× Nine Hogs Being Added To Southwest Conference Hall Of Fame

WACO, Texas (KFSM) — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced that nine University of Arkansas players would be inducted into the class of 2018 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

The nine inductees are: Gary Anderson, football; Bobby Crockett, football; Marvin Delph, basketball; Peter Doohan, tennis (posthumous); Glen Ray Hines, football; Tim Lollar, baseball; Reuben Reina, track and field; Jimmy Walker, football; and Tracy Webb-Rice, women’s basketball.

The induction ceremony and luncheon will be at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock on Monday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those wanting to make reservations can call Debbie Wyman with the Touchdown Club at (501) 690-3944 to reserve event tickets and access sponsorship information.