× Calloway Announces Decision To Step Away From Hogs Program

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After several weeks of being absent, Arkansas defensive back Chevin Calloway announced that he’s stepping away from football and the Arkansas program.

Calloway did not say he was leaving the Razorbacks program as he made the announcement on his Instagram.

“The situations I’m dealing with is a lot bigger than football,” Calloway wrote. “Through prayer and a lot of thinking, taking a step back from ball is what’s best for me. My choice was either dealing with this unhealthy situation (and) making a sacrifice living up to other people’s expectations or listening to my heart, gut, spirit of discernment and what I know is best for me despite others opinions.”

Calloway started the first two games of the season at corner and made seven tackles while recovering a pair of fumbles, both in the season opener against Eastern Illinois, but has not been with the team since.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris has stated on multiple occasions that Calloway was dealing with personal matters.