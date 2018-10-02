City Director: Fort Smith Spay-Neuter Law Will Require ‘Real Solutions And Real Costs’

FORT SMITH (TB&P) — Fort Smith City Director George Catsavis is open to ideas about a spay-neuter law, and Director Keith Lau believes there are more important issues the board should consider but is open to considering plans developed by “experts” that includes “real solutions and real costs.”

Talk Business & Politics recently asked all seven members of the board their thoughts on a recent push by the HOPE Humane Society for the board to again consider a spay-neuter ordinance. Not responding were Directors André Good, Don Hutchings, Mike Lorenz, Tracy Pennartz, and Kevin Settle.

HOPE Humane Society Vice President Storm Nolan addressed the Board on Sept. 4 to push for consideration of a spay-neuter ordinance. He said the HOPE facility had 622 pets as of last Friday in a facility only designed to hold 300. He said the organization has taken in around 1,900 animals through August, with the trend suggesting that around 2,900 animals will come through the facility in 2018. Nolan called the issue “a city problem.”

On Thursday (Sept. 27), HOPE worked with Wings of Rescue and Fetch Fido a Flight to transport more than 175 animals to Idaho and Oregon for adoption. However, HOPE officials said the transport is just a short-term fix.

