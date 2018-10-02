Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Department: Woman Fatally Shot Boyfriend In Van Buren

CRAWFORD CO. (KFSM) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department has told 5NEWS that one person is dead after a shooting at 6200 Alma Hwy in Van Buren.

The sheriff’s office said a boyfriend and girlfriend got into a fight. Witnesses at the scene say the girlfriend shot the boyfriend, Sheriff Ron Brown said.

Brown said the male was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

Check back for updates to this story as police release more information.

A previews copy of this story said the shooting happened on Alma Blvd in Van Buren.