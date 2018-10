× Elkins Police Officer Arrested On Forgery Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Elkins police officer was arrested Monday (Oct. 1) in connection with forgery.

James Todd, 48, was being held Tuesday (Oct. 3) at the Benton County jail with no bond set.

Todd has been placed on paid leave while the investigation continues, according to Elkins Police Chief Bill Rhodes.

Todd was hired in 2013 as a school resource officer but most recently served as a corporal in the patrol division, Rhodes said.