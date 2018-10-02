× Fayetteville Man Acquitted Of Sexual Indecnecy With Child

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A jury found a Fayetteville man not guilty of sexual indecency with a 6-year-old girl last year.

Robin J. Smith, 56, was acquitted Sept. 19 in Washington County Circuit Court on one count of sexual indecency with a child. Judge Mark Lindsay dismissed Smith’s rape charge.

Smith was arrested in October 2017 after the girl told her school counselor she’d learned several sexual acts from Smith.

Later, in an interview at the Children’s Safety Center in Springdale, she said Smith exposed himself to her before raping her.

Smith denied touching the girl and told police she was very knowledgeable about sex. He also told police the girl pulled her pants down and asked him to touch her, according to the report.

Police said Smith reported that the girl also pulled his pants down twice and grabbed him, arousing him in the process.