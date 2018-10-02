Fort Smith Man Recovering After Police Say He Was Attacked With Hammer, Called Racial Slurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A Fort Smith man is recovering tonight after police say he was attacked with a hammer.

On Thursday (Sep. 20) police say Wesley Clardy answered his door to find a woman asking for help jumpstarting her car.

Clardy told police when he got to her car two men were there, one he says he was familiar with from high school.

After jumpstarting her car, Clardy said he was struck in the head with a hammer. A police report says the men called Clardy racial slurs as they beat him.

Clardy suffered severe lacerations to his face and nose, police say.

Fort Smith officers told 5NEWS no arrests have been made yet in the case, but they do know the identity of one of the men involved.

Check back for updates to this story as police release more information.