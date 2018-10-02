× Fort Smith Police Officer Named Outstanding Lawn Enforcement Officer Of The Year For Sebastian County

FORT SMITH ( KFSM) — On Tuesday (Oct. 2) at the 16th Annual Law Enforcement Summit and Luncheon hosted by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office Fort

Smith Police Officer Keith Shelby was awarded the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Sebastian County.

Officer Shelby has been with the Fort Smith Police Department for eight years and is currently assigned as a K-9 handler.

Shelby has made or assisted in over 140 arrests, seized over $16,000 in cash, and seized 14 vehicles over at his time with the department, Fort Smith police said.

He’s also helped bring several pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of pounds of marijuana off the streets.

Officer Shelby is also credited with saving the life of a suicidal person by locating a covered vehicle behind a residence and taking swift action to remove the subject from danger, and assuring that medical personnel could treat them.