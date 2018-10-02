× Historical Marker To Be Placed At Fayetteville’s Evergreen Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Department of Arkansas Heritage (DAH) will unveil an historical marker at Fayetteville’s Evergreen Cemetery.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday (Oct. 5) at 10 a.m. at the cemetery at the corner of West Center Street and North University Avenue.

It will be the first marker placed in Northwest Arkansas as part of the department’s new program to assist communities in the placement of historical markers across the state.

Evergreen Cemetery, the first public cemetery in Fayetteville and final resting place of several city, state and national leaders, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

The first burials, according to the DAH, began in the 1840s as a private family cemetery and expanded to the public in 1870. Notable graves include Governor Archibald Yell, educator Sophia Sawyer, architect Edward Durrell Stone and U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright.

